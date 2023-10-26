Managing director stabbed pregnant wife to death after inaccurate company report showed poor numbers

New: You can now listen to articles.SINGAPORE: A managing director of a training company who suffered insomnia after mistakenly thinking his business was failing stabbed his wife and their unborn child to death.
Chow, a 35-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty on Thursday (Oct 26) to one charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Chow was the managing director of KnowledgeTree Training Centre, a training company providing workforce skills qualifications and other courses.When he received the report, he went through the numbers and felt there must have been an error, as the numbers were unusually low. He asked the employee to check again and get back.It was later revealed that the numbers were wrong and were not an accurate representation of the company's financial health.
Chow's mother and brother also met him to talk about the finances and assured him that the company was still making a profit. His family members continued trying to reach out to Chow. His father made an appointment for him to see a psychiatrist and arranged to ferry him to work.
The managing director was also worried about his employees quitting and losing confidence in him, as they had noticed him breaking down.From 3am to 4am that day, he began having suicidal thoughts – the first time he had such thoughts, court documents showed.If his business failed, he fretted that others would go after his wife and unborn child.
After killing his wife, Kwok checked the peephole of his main door to make sure no one had been alerted by his wife's screams. He also did not want his father to see the state that he and his wife were in, so he called his father and asked him not to come over. After calling the police, Chow unlocked the main door and lay down to wait.