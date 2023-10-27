Man whose stress led him to kill wife so she and unborn child can 'go to heaven' given jail

Posted on 27 October 2023 | 843 views | 0 commentsThe managing director of a security training centre was so convinced that his company was in financial trouble that he decided toso that others might not go after her and their unborn child because of his business failure.

He turned his sleeping wife face up on their bed and thrust a knife into her abdomen, telling her: “Sorry, I have no way out.” He then continued to stab her in the head, neck and body. On Thursday, Chow, who is now 35 years old, was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide for killing his wife, who was 15 weeks pregnant, at the couple’s flat in Ang Mo Kio.

Chow and Ms Francis, whom he married on Dec 28, 2019, moved into the flat in May 2021, and were expecting their first child. They reassured him that the company made profits in the previous months, and that it was in a financially sound position to weather through the next two years. headtopics.com

On Jan 10, he went to the office at about 6am as he could not sleep and was observed by his staff to be extremely listless. His father made an appointment for him to see a psychiatrist the following day, and arranged to pick him up for work in the morning.

The second-storey unit in Block 228B Ang Mo Kio Street 23 where Ms Isabel Elizabeth Francis was found lying motionless on Jan 11, 2022. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS Some time after 7am, he checked his phone and realised that his father was on his way to pick him up. headtopics.com

