Joel Ezekiel, a 49-year-old Singaporean, was handed one charge of possessing a knuckle duster without lawful purpose.Police said in a statement that they received a report of a video on social media, showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public.

Ezekiel's public Facebook page shows a reel that was uploaded on Oct 28, showing him standing at what appears to be an open area at a Housing Board block. After unsheathing the sword and laying its scabbard aside, he takes aim at an isotonic drink bottle balanced on top of a water drum placed on a stool.Police identified Ezekiel and arrested him at a flat on York Hill within hours of the report.

A raid of his house uncovered more weapons besides the sword: A butterfly knife, a flick knife and a knuckle duster. Drug paraphernalia was also found, and the Central Narcotics Bureau is investigating Ezekiel for drug-related offences. headtopics.com

The prosecution on Monday asked for an adjournment for investigations to be completed and requested for bail of S$15,000 to be offered to Ezekiel.He will return to court in November. If convicted under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act for possessing a scheduled weapon, he could be jailed for up to five years and given at least six strokes of the cane as a first offender.

The prosecution on Monday asked for an adjournment for investigations to be completed and requested for bail of S$15,000 to be offered to Ezekiel.He will return to court in November. If convicted under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act for possessing a scheduled weapon, he could be jailed for up to five years and given at least six strokes of the cane as a first offender.

A repeat offender can be jailed between two and eight years and given at least six strokes of the cane.

