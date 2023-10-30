Man who posted video of himself slicing bottle with Samurai sword charged

Screenshots of the video Joel Ezekiel posted, which shows him slicing a plastic bottle with a sword. (Photos: Facebook/Joel Ezekiel II)slicing a bottle with a Samurai sword was charged in court on Monday (Oct 30) after someone lodged a police report.
Joel Ezekiel, a 49-year-old Singaporean, was handed one charge of possessing a knuckle duster without lawful purpose.Police said in a statement that they received a report of a video on social media, showing a man wielding a Samurai sword in public.
Ezekiel's public Facebook page shows a reel that was uploaded on Oct 28, showing him standing at what appears to be an open area at a Housing Board block. After unsheathing the sword and laying its scabbard aside, he takes aim at an isotonic drink bottle balanced on top of a water drum placed on a stool.Police identified Ezekiel and arrested him at a flat on York Hill within hours of the report. headtopics.com
A raid of his house uncovered more weapons besides the sword: A butterfly knife, a flick knife and a knuckle duster. Drug paraphernalia was also found, and the Central Narcotics Bureau is investigating Ezekiel for drug-related offences.
The prosecution on Monday asked for an adjournment for investigations to be completed and requested for bail of S$15,000 to be offered to Ezekiel.He will return to court in November. If convicted under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act for possessing a scheduled weapon, he could be jailed for up to five years and given at least six strokes of the cane as a first offender. headtopics.com
A repeat offender can be jailed between two and eight years and given at least six strokes of the cane. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.