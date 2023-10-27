Man who offered MBS, RWS hotel rooms at half price on Carousell and didn't fulfil bookings jailed

He had intended to honour the bookings by using money from future orders to pay for past orders, but soon found he was not able to fulfil all of them.

Toby Lai Jun Seng, 33, was jailed for six months and 20 days on Thursday, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal breach of trust and seven cheating charges. Another 31 charges were taken into consideration.

He decided to post advertisements on Carousell offering hotel rooms at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa at almost half the original price. When interested buyers contacted him, Lai made the bookings online and opted for payment to be made shortly before the actual stay. headtopics.com

With money coming in, Lai planned to use it to repay some of his debts and to pay for some of the bookings. In March 2022, he received so many bookings that he knew he would not be able to fulfil all of them, said DPP Lee.The bulk of the victims fell for his con in March, with at least 34 people transferring money to his account that month.

