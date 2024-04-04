Man who jumped off balcony during Singapore money laundering raid jailed

A man who jumped off a balcony during a raid to arrest suspects related to Singapore 's largest money laundering case was convicted and sentenced to 14 months' jail on Thursday (April 4), days after the arrests were made.

Cypriot national Su Haijin was the second of 10 offenders to be convicted. In total, more than S$3 billion in assets have been seized or frozen in relation to the case. Su, 41, pleaded guilty to three charges.

