Man who allegedly molested 4 victims in one night among 8 men charged with outrage of modesty

He was among eight men who were charged in court on Wednesday for molestation offences. There are gag orders to protect the identities of the victims. He also allegedly grabbed another 18-year-old girl’s buttocks and kissed a 23-year-old woman once on her lips and touched one of her breasts inside the club.
Dul Rahman Aziz allegedly touched the groin of a 17-year-old boy in a lift on Feb 12. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG Dul told the court that he was in the lift with his sister and the teenager who was helping them carry their groceries. He added the teenager had come towards him and that the contact made could have been an accident.On Oct 26, 2022 at about 8pm, a 51-year-old man allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl at a playground along Kampong Wak Hassan. The police said that a report was lodged the following day and officers arrested the man within 12 hours of the report.
Hamm Franz Gerhard Otto (left) allegedly molested a woman at Marquee on Aug 26, and Phua Xiao Zhong allegedly molested another woman at the same club on Sept 10. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG At about 8pm on May 21, 2023, Surendran had allegedly grabbed a 37-year-old woman and kissed her on her lips and neck.Kor allegedly touched the front part of a 14-year-old girl’s groin on July 4, 2023, at about 1pm, on board bus service 945 travelling along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.
Singapore Headlines
