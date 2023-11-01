Man who allegedly molested 4 victims in one night among 8 men charged with outrage of modesty

He was among eight men who were charged in court on Wednesday for molestation offences. There are gag orders to protect the identities of the victims. He also allegedly grabbed another 18-year-old girl’s buttocks and kissed a 23-year-old woman once on her lips and touched one of her breasts inside the club.

Dul Rahman Aziz allegedly touched the groin of a 17-year-old boy in a lift on Feb 12. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG Dul told the court that he was in the lift with his sister and the teenager who was helping them carry their groceries. He added the teenager had come towards him and that the contact made could have been an accident.On Oct 26, 2022 at about 8pm, a 51-year-old man allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl at a playground along Kampong Wak Hassan. The police said that a report was lodged the following day and officers arrested the man within 12 hours of the report.

Hamm Franz Gerhard Otto (left) allegedly molested a woman at Marquee on Aug 26, and Phua Xiao Zhong allegedly molested another woman at the same club on Sept 10. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG At about 8pm on May 21, 2023, Surendran had allegedly grabbed a 37-year-old woman and kissed her on her lips and neck.Kor allegedly touched the front part of a 14-year-old girl’s groin on July 4, 2023, at about 1pm, on board bus service 945 travelling along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: Man who allegedly molested 4 victims in one night among 8 men charged with outrage of modestyA 19-year-old who allegedly molested four females in one night both inside and outside a club on Cecil Street was charged with six counts of using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty. Ameen Azeez Ansari was charged on Wednesday for the offences which occurred at...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Illinois man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing of Muslim boyJoseph Czuba, 71, stabbed a six-year-old Muslim boy to death and wounded his mother earlier in October. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Man jailed after threatening to use black magic, upload ex’s nude photosHe told the court he has learnt his lesson, and wants to focus on the future, having got married in April. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: South Korea detains man after 2 police officers stabbed outside presidential compound: ReportSEOUL: South Korean authorities on Tuesday (Oct 31) detained a man after two police officers were stabbed outside the compound housing the presidential office in the capital Seoul, news agency Yonhap reported.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Man offered S$2 to sex worker instead of agreed fee in repeat offence, gets jailThe Australian woman, who was in Singapore for a holiday, charged S$700 per hour.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: Man shouts 'non-stop' at commuters on train, scaring away family with childA man was shouting so intensely at other commuters on a train that those around him had to move away and switch seats.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕