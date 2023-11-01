Man warns Singaporeans to not go 'cheap cheap' in Malaysia with ringgit at record low

Besides being insensitive to Malaysians' feelings, the man said that the excessive bragging by Singaporeans there can lead to store owners jacking off their prices.He said: "When you eat, it's like freaking 10 years of never eat before… so much wastage.

"And when pumping petrol, you go and push the car up and down.. Hopefully there is no extra 100 millilitres of petrol that can go in." https://www.tiktok.com/@sgkakinang/video/7296047831264120072?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162

In the two-minute rant, the man acknowledged that Singaporeans like him can afford to spend in Malaysia by "working hard"."Our GIC and government are very good, they drive up the Singaporean dollar," he added.Singaporeans are not "saving" the Malaysian economy by spending money there, according to the man.'Some of the items are cheaper in Singapore'In the comments, several netizens agreed with the man's opinions.

"Very true. The more you say cheap, the more they raise prices," one said, while another wrote: "Good advice." Other netizens commented that they have not seen Singaporeans showing off their purchases in Malaysia, while others felt that it's no longer cheaper there."Thank god I'm not a bird at all," another added.on Oct 24, which prompted a surge of buyers at the money changers.

A staff at Shara Exchange in Raffles Place told AsiaOne then that several people are waiting to see if the Malaysian ringgit will be sold at an even lower rate in the coming days.ALSO READ:

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Becoming proficient in English has come at a cost for many SingaporeansUse your mother tongue – or lose it. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: Work-life balance vs salary: What do Singaporeans want?pstrongA survey was conducted to delve into the motivations behind Singaporeans' career choices./strong/p pA four-part survey titled "What Singapore Workers Want" conducted by recruitment agency Reeracoen, revealed that work-life balance is a higher priority for Singaporean employees than monetary rewards.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: OKAY method for Singaporeans to improve their mental well-beingOne Singaporean shared a method called OKAY technique to help other Singaporeans improve their mental well-being

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Malaysia to lift subsidies for chicken from Nov 1, warns against panic buyingSubsidies for grade A, B and C eggs will continue. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Malaysia and Singapore working together to alleviate Causeway congestion: PM Lee, PM AnwarThe Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link remains on track for completion by end-2026. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Singapore, Malaysia share view that there must be immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflictBoth Singapore and Malaysia backed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕