Man urges Singaporeans to 'stop showing off' when shopping in Malaysia

With the Singapore dollar a lot stronger against the ringgit recently – it was RM3.51 to S$1 as at Nov 1 – Singaporeans are revelling in the “cheap” bargains found in malls across Johor Bahru.In a TikTok video uploaded to @sgkakinang on Tuesday (Oct 31), the man said Singaporeans"should not be birds in Malaysia".S$1 to RM3.

Besides being insensitive to Malaysians' feelings, the man said that the excessive bragging may lead to store owners increasing their prices.In the two-minute rant, the man said that Singaporeans had “won a lottery game” by being born"in the right country".

"Our GIC and government are very good, they drive up the Singaporean dollar. But when we win a lottery game, please be humble about it.""Let's get it straight. You are helping yourself.”"Very true. The more you say cheap, the more they raise prices,” one comment read.

