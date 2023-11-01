HEAD TOPICS

Man urges Singaporeans to 'stop showing off' when shopping in Malaysia

thenewpaper1 min.

Taking advantage of the weak Malaysian ringgit by shopping across the border? Stop showing off while you’re at it, says one TikToker. With the Singapore dollar a lot stronger against the ringgit recently – it was RM3.51 to S$1 as at Nov 1 – Singaporeans are...

News Source

THENEWPAPER

With the Singapore dollar a lot stronger against the ringgit recently – it was RM3.51 to S$1 as at Nov 1 – Singaporeans are revelling in the “cheap” bargains found in malls across Johor Bahru.In a TikTok video uploaded to @sgkakinang on Tuesday (Oct 31), the man said Singaporeans"should not be birds in Malaysia".S$1 to RM3.

Besides being insensitive to Malaysians' feelings, the man said that the excessive bragging may lead to store owners increasing their prices.In the two-minute rant, the man said that Singaporeans had “won a lottery game” by being born"in the right country".

"Our GIC and government are very good, they drive up the Singaporean dollar. But when we win a lottery game, please be humble about it.""Let's get it straight. You are helping yourself.”"Very true. The more you say cheap, the more they raise prices,” one comment read.

Singapore Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASIAONECOM: Man warns Singaporeans to not go 'cheap cheap' in Malaysia with ringgit at record lowWith the Singaporean dollar a lot stronger against the Malaysian ringgit recently, shopping across the border has become even cheaper. One man, however, has warned Singaporeans that being a show off there has repercussions. In a TikTok video shared on Tuesday (Oct 31), the man said Singaporeans 'should not be birds in Malaysia'.
Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Becoming proficient in English has come at a cost for many SingaporeansUse your mother tongue – or lose it. Read more at straitstimes.com.
Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: Work-life balance vs salary: What do Singaporeans want?pstrongA survey was conducted to delve into the motivations behind Singaporeans' career choices./strong/p pA four-part survey titled "What Singapore Workers Want" conducted by recruitment agency Reeracoen, revealed that work-life balance is a higher priority for Singaporean employees than monetary rewards.
Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: OKAY method for Singaporeans to improve their mental well-beingOne Singaporean shared a method called OKAY technique to help other Singaporeans improve their mental well-being
Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Student in China strangles teacher repeatedly for taking away phone, shocking netizensA student in China went out of control after his phone was confiscated by a teacher during class. The incident took place on Oct 9 at a higher vocational college in Guangdong, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The student was reportedly playing with his phone during class, according to Chinese media.
Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Suspected gunman detained after taking female staff hostage in Japan post officeNo casualties have been reported, apart from two men injured at a hospital where shots were fired. Read more at straitstimes.com.
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕