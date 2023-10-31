Man to be charged for alleged involvement in sexual exposure incidents

The police added that between Oct 6 and 25, they received three reports of a man exposing his genitals to women in the private estates along Yio Chu Kang Road. Following ground investigations and the assistance of CCTV footage, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified and arrested the suspect on Oct 30 near Serangoon Garden Way.

The man will be charged in court for sexual exposure. If convicted, he may be jailed up to one year, be fined, or both.

