Man throws rodents into a McDonald's in UK in apparent anti-Israel protest

Video on social media showed a man with what appears to be a Palestinian flag draped around his head, calmly carrying a box containing rodents, some dyed green and red, into the McDonald's in Birmingham, and then tipping the animals on to the floor in front of horrified customers."We're investigating after live rodents were thrown into a restaurant off Watson Road, Nechells, at around 5.30pm yesterday," West Midlands Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant last night," McDonald's UK said in a statement. "The restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection."

Two weeks ago McDonald's Israel said it had given thousands of free meals to Israeli military personnel, leading to the US burger giant's franchises in some Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Turkey to disassociate themselves from the Israeli franchise.

There have also been large demonstrations in London and elsewhere in support of Palestinians, with calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and for Israel to halt its siege of the enclave.

