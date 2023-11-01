Man threatened to use black magic and upload ex-girlfriend's nude photos after she broke up with him

On Tuesday, the man, who was not represented, turned up late for the court session, prompting District Judge Ow Yong Tuck Leong to ask for an explanation. He said his wife is pregnant and has morning sickness, so he has to take care of her.The man said in mitigation that he made the threats out of anger, and that he was stressed and lost at the time as his mother had just died.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong said the man showed a pattern of abusive behaviour, having already been jailed in 2021 after he was charged for similar offences relating to the same woman. The prosecutor said he was previously jailed for 10 months, and had initially intended to claim trial for his most recent offences.

In response, the man said he has learnt his lesson, and wants to focus on the future, having got married in April. He asked for leniency, saying he wants to take care of his wife and family.For each charge of threatening to distribute intimate images, he could have been fined, caned and jailed for up to five years.

