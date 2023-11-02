Man takes resident's toy after snooping around Bukit Batok unit -- and even has excuse ready

In the video, the bespectacled man can be seen loitering along the corridor, looking around Nizam's unit and riffling through items outside the resident's home.Nizam said:"He could have just asked if he wanted the toy instead of stealing."

"This man has probably gone block shopping many times. In the video, you can see him taking my Toy Story soft toy. After learning about this, we did a check and realised that some of our shoes are missing too. Hence, I believe he has done this multiple times.

"He even has a trick where he leaves behind an empty shoebox and then comes back again. This is so that if anyone catches him, he can claim that the empty box belongs to him and the house owner will say yes, it is not the owner's shoebox."He added:"Just wanna share this around to Bukit Batok residents so that they are aware and can help spread the word.

