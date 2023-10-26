Man taken to hospital after taxi collides into motorcycle on PIE

In a video posted on Facebook, a blue taxi is seen straddling the two leftmost lanes of the expressway before it knocked into the motorcycle.A 73-year-old man was taken to hospital after his motorcycle was apparently rear-ended by a taxi on an expressway on Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the accident along on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport at around 2.20pm that day. In a video of the accident posted onto the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a blue taxi is seen straddling the two leftmost lanes of the expressway before it knocked into the motorcycle.

Debris is then seen strewn across the road, with the blue taxi swerving between the two lanes after the impact before coming to a stop.Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Read more:

thenewpaper »

Man taken to hospital after taxi collides into motorcycle on PIEA 58-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Man cheated victims out of more than $15,000 with false promises of job opportunities in S'poreA 54-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Oct 24) for cheating after he allegedly perpetrated a series of job scams. Read more ⮕

Singapore man burnt to death in Johor car crash: Malaysia policeThe car, believed to be a Nissan Almera, crashed into a tree on the side of the road for unknown reasons. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Maguire, Onana lift Man Utd 1-0 past Copenhagen for first Champions League pointsMANCHESTER, England: Harry Maguire headed a second-half goal and goalkeeper Andre Onana saved a penalty deep in stoppage time to power Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen on Tuesday (Oct 24) for their first victory in the Champions League this season. Read more ⮕

'Rampant' bird feeding in Yishun: Town council stepping up efforts to tackle issueA man has observed 'rampant' bird feeding that has been observed at Yishun Street 72. Read more ⮕

Malaysian man, 78, wins the Internet with 3-finger push-upsThe TikTok video has chalked up over 1.2 million views, with people expressing admiration over the man’s fitness. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕