Man Steals Pork Products and Places Them Near Mosque in Singapore

A man stole two cans of pork products from a supermarket and placed them on a food delivery shelf near a mosque. He was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail for theft and performing an act that could affect harmony in Singapore.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



STForeignDesk / 🏆 4. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Steals Pork Products and Places Them Near Mosque EntranceA man stole two cans of pork products from a supermarket and placed them near the entrance of a mosque, causing anger among the congregants. He was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail for theft and an act that could affect harmony.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Indonesian fisherman steals 2.6kg of gold from mosque domeInstead of looking into the depths of the sea to make his fortune, a fisherman in Indonesia looked up and decided to strike gold – by stealing it off the top of a mosque. But he did not make it rich with his prized “catch”, as he was netted by the local police on...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singapore Buddhist Lodge donates 30,000kg of rice to Ba'alwie MosqueIn light of Ramadan, the Singapore Buddhist Lodge (SBL) has donated 30,000kg of rice to Ba'alwie Mosque. This is the 14th year the Buddhist organisation is donating rice to the mosque. The rice will be distributed to families in need.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Dr Eugene Tan to be new CEO of National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art MuseumDr Eugene Tan will take on the role of chief executive of the National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art Museum from April 1. He will also take Ms Chong’s other portfolio as head of the Visual Arts Cluster, which comprises the two museums and STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Report shows gov’t is still number 1 trusted institution in Singapore —Singapore Newsin contrast to Singapore’s results, government is distrusted in 17 out of the 28 countries surveyed, including the United States

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Singapore Discovery Centre becomes first energy-positive museum in SingaporeThe Singapore Discovery Centre is the first museum in Singapore to generate more electricity than it consumes. The decades-old attraction became energy-positive after generating about 30 per cent more energy on average than it needed from October to February.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »