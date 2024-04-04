Man Steals Pork Products and Places Them Near Mosque Entrance

A man stole two cans of pork products from a supermarket before placing them on a food delivery shelf near the main entrance of the Al-Ansar Mosque in Bedok. On April 4, food delivery rider Ian Poh, 30, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of theft and performing an act that could affect the harmony here.

The prosecution said Poh knew that the consumption of pork is forbidden for Muslims and was aware that his act would cause anger among the congregants at the mosque. Poh, who has a history of glue sniffing as well as cough syrup and methamphetamine consumption, had been diagnosed with substance-induced psychotic disorder. However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheah Wenjie noted that he was not of unsound mind at the time of the offences. On May 15, 2023, around 9.45pm, he stole two cans of pork products worth $9.50 in total from a supermarket in New Upper Changi Roa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thenewpaper / 🏆 7. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man jailed 2 weeks for sneaking another man into Taylor Swift concertWu Zhihong tried to distract a security officer, while another man tried to tailgate a ticket-holder at the National Stadium.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Man jailed 2 weeks for sneaking another man into Taylor Swift concertSINGAPORE — A man who helped another man illegally enter Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore was jailed for two weeks on Monday (March 18).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man jailed after failed attempt to get another man to ‘tailgate’ into Taylor Swift concertThis is believed to be Singapore's first concluded prosecution linked to the US superstar's Eras Tour.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Man jailed after trying to help another man 'tailgate' into Taylor Swift concertSINGAPORE – A man who attempted to get another man to “tailgate” a concertgoer into Taylor Swift’s concert has been jailed for two weeks in what is believed to be the Republic’s first concluded prosecution linked to the American pop star’s Eras Tour. Eleven days after the failed attempt on March 7, Chinese national Wu Zhihong, 54, had to face...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Man gets 2 weeks' jail for sneaking another man into Taylor Swift concertSINGAPORE — A man who helped another man illegally enter Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore was jailed for two weeks on Monday (March 18).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man accused of helping others sneak into Taylor Swift concert allegedly cheated man of $2.2kYang Chenguang, 29, has also been charged with criminal trespass.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »