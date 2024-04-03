Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Kicking Stepdaughter to Death

A 31-year-old man who kicked his stepdaughter in anger, killing the four-year-old, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder on April 2, after the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction on a lesser charge. The man, Salihin, was initially charged with murder for causing fatal abdominal injuries to the girl, Nursabrina Agustiani Abdullah, between Sept 1 and Sept 2, 2018. The incident took place at the family's rental flat in Bukit Batok.

The girl, known as Sabrina, was taken to the hospital on the morning of Sept 2 and was pronounced dead at about 10.15am. The Court of Appeal ruled that Salihin had the intention to cause bodily injury, which resulted in the girl's death. In 2022, a High Court judge had acquitted Salihin of murder, stating that although he intentionally kicked the victim, there was no intention to strike the part of the body that was fatally injured

