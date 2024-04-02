Man sentenced to life imprisonment for kicking stepdaughter to death

A 31-year-old man who kicked his stepdaughter in anger, killing the four-year-old, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder on April 2, after the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction on a lesser charge. The man caused the girl to suffer fatal abdominal injuries between Sept 1 and Sept 2, 2018, at the family’s rental flat in Bukit Batok. The girl, known as Sabrina, was taken to the hospital on the morning of Sept 2 and pronounced dead.

The Court of Appeal ruled that although the man had kicked the victim intentionally, there was no intention to strike the part of the body that was fatally injured. Prosecutors appealed against the High Court decision, pressing for the man to be convicted of murder

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



STForeignDesk / 🏆 4. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reject Musk appeal in SEC disputeWASHINGTON : President Joe Biden's administration on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to turn away billionaire businessman Elon Musk's dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Pakistan court grants Imran Khan appeal of graft conviction, sentence suspendedThe reprieve will last till after the Eid holidays, his political party has said.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

American judge to join Singapore International Commercial Court in AprilJustice David Wolfe Rivkin has over 40 years of experience in private and public international law.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Trump urges US Supreme Court to endorse ‘absolute immunity’ for ex-presidentsThe case is due to be argued before the Supreme Court justices in April.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Man accused of stealing three-carat ring claims innocence in Singapore courtA man accused of helping to steal a three-carat ring worth more than S$132,000 from a pawn shop in Lucky Plaza told a court on Friday (March 8) that he is a law-abiding citizen in China who somehow fell into this situation.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man jailed 2 weeks for sneaking another man into Taylor Swift concertWu Zhihong tried to distract a security officer, while another man tried to tailgate a ticket-holder at the National Stadium.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »