Man sentenced to 8 months' jail for stealing from passengers on Scoot flight

A man who stole from three passengers during a Scoot flight from Vietnam to Singapore was sentenced to eight months' jail on Friday (Jan 12) and called the sentence 'a bit harsh'. Zhang Xiuqiang, a 52-year-old Chinese national, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, with another two charges taken into consideration. The incident took place on Scoot flight TR305 from Ho Chi Minh City to Singapore on Dec 16 last year.





The Romance and Practical Appeal of Bus Rides in SingaporeFor 24-year-old Glenc Soh, travelling by bus is much more than just a way to get to his destination. It is also his passion. Bus commuters and enthusiasts said they are drawn to buses for a variety of reasons — from the direct connectivity and convenience they provide, to an appreciation for different bus models. The rationalisation of bus services would be 'an inevitable process' as Singapore develops its land transport system. However, how changes to bus services are implemented and conveyed to the public are key to how they are received, said transport analysts, MPs and commuters.

Singapore start-up liveful helps people cope with lossFormer finance executive Keng Low founded start-up liveful to help people deal with the emotional and logistical challenges when a death occurs. The app offers digital support and a virtual 3D space for users to capture memories of their loved ones.

Singapore panel proposes lowering speed limit for personal mobility aidsLowering the speed limit of personal mobility aids (PMAs) and having a "certification of medical need" as a requirement to use mobility scooters were some of the proposals put forth by a review panel on Thursday (Dec 14).

Singapore Considers Recommendations to Curb Misuse of Personal Mobility AidsTo curb the misuse of personal mobility aids (PMAs) by able-bodied persons, only people certified by a medical professional to have problems walking will be allowed to use mobility scooters, if a new set of recommendations is accepted by the Government.

Singapore's Tuas Power to rely on more biomass and renewable energy imports for decarbonisationThe country’s sole operator of a coal/biomass cogeneration plant will rely on the use of more biomass and renewable energy imports for decarbonisation.

Singapore Proposes Cyber-Security Laws for Cloud Service ProvidersProposed legislative amendments in Singapore aim to extend cyber-security laws to cloud service providers and data centre operators to protect people's way of life. The amendments seek to widen the oversight of the Commissioner of Cybersecurity to include those in charge of key digital infrastructure, in order to safeguard systems and entities that play a crucial role in Singapore's connectivity and data storage needs.

