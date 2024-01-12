Man sentenced to 29½ years in jail for sexually assaulting niece

A man in Singapore has been sentenced to 29½ years in jail and 24 strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting his niece over a period of four years. The abuse began when the girl was seven years old and escalated to the point where she was assaulted almost every week. The man not only infected her with a sexually transmitted disease but also caused her to develop an eating disorder by body-shaming her. He claimed that the girl had seduced him and enjoyed having sex with him.





