Man Sentenced for Molesting Exchange Student

Man, 25, who carried 'drunk, vulnerable' exchange student to a field and molested her gets jail, caning. Erugula Eswara Reddy picked her up from her seat and carried her towards a nearby empty field along Turf Club Road. He then carried her to an empty field along Turf Club Road and molested her, even though she had asked him to stop. Thinking nobody could see them, the Indian national began touching her in the middle of the field before removing his clothes.

On Friday (Jan 19), Reddy, now 25, pleaded guilty to outraging the modesty of the woman using wrongful restraint, and was sentenced to four years' jail and six strokes of the cane





