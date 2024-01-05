Man Pleads Guilty to Testing MRT Train Doors

Wanting to test the doors of MRT trains, Vanessa Wang Zi Qi tried to pull the doors open to prevent them from closing while onboard moving trains. He did so on numerous occasions over two weeks. Wang, 47, who is identified in court documents as a man, pleaded guilty on Friday (Jan 5) to two charges of being a public nuisance and a charge of voluntarily causing hurt.





Vanessa Wang Zi Qi Pleads Guilty to Public Nuisance and Causing HurtVanessa Wang Zi Qi pleaded guilty to two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of voluntarily causing hurt. The incident was caught on viral videos. The court has called for a mandatory treatment order suitability report due to Wang's diagnosed gender dysphoria and bipolar disorder.

