Man making S$25K/month wants to split all expenses equally with partner earning S$5K

SINGAPORE: A woman earning about S$5,000 a month took to social media asking for advice because her future husband wanted to split all expenses equally.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the woman wrote that her partner made S$25,000 monthly. In her post, she asked: “If I make 5k/month and my partner makes 25k/month, would it be fair to split all expenses 50-50?” The woman explained that they were planning to get married the year after, and they had many large expenses coming up, such as the wedding, home renovations, honeymoon, car and children.

The hubby is at least contributing minimum 35% of his income to the family? Or have hubby give 50% of his earning and wife pay for everything else. Subsequently increase responsibility upon him increasing his salary over years.What the wife should be looking at is the responsibility of the hubby not the earning. It depends on what are his fix expense and etc if hubby is the one earning lower. headtopics.com

A relationship if need to talk about money do it before marriage. Set and align expectation. If RS is gonna be tiring and calculative before marriage then actually is a signal not to continue. Because in marriage everything is money".

