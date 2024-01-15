Man loses appeal over division of flat's value in divorce

A man lost his appeal that only 50 per cent of a three-room flat owned by him and his mother before she died should be included in the pool of matrimonial assets to be divided upon his divorce. Even though splitting 50 per cent of the flat’s value was what he and his former wife had agreed on, a district judge earlier ruled that 100 per cent of the flat’s value should be counted in the pool of marital assets to be divided.

The man and his mother bought the flat seven years before his marriage in 1989, and he became its sole owner after she died in 2022. In a judgment on his appeal which was released on Dec 27, 2023, High Court Senior Judge Andrew Ang said that the flat is the couple’s matrimonial home where they lived and raised their only chil





