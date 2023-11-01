Man jailed for using modified umbrella with hidden camera to record women changing

He was sentenced to 15 weeks' jail on Wednesday (Nov 1) after pleading guilty to two charges of voyeurism, with a third charge taken into consideration.He attached the handle to an extendable selfie stick and used it to surreptitiously record people changing.

A female victim then entered the cubicle to try on some clothes. The hidden camera captured her face and her trying on some jeans. Later that day, Ang went to a Uniqlo outlet at City Square Mall and similarly put his"umbrella" on the partition of the changing room.

A patron of Uniqlo had seen the"umbrella" and felt suspicious. The patron contacted Uniqlo staff to help detain Ang and knocked on the teenager's door to alert her. The prosecution sought three-and-a-half months' jail. Pointing to Ang's mitigation, she said it would be"disingenuous" to suggest that just because he had not watched the latest recordings that he had not invaded the victims' privacy.

