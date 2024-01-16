Man jailed for cheating nearly S$100,000 from customers who paid for feng shui courses, overseas trips

After cheating nearly S$100,000 from clients who paid for feng shui courses and overseas trips to repay his debts and fund expensive purchases, a man surrendered himself to the police. Foo Chee Heng, 42, was a business development executive at Chinese geomancy company Joey Yap Pte Ltd when he cheated 11 customers. Foo was jailed for two years and 10 months on Monday (Jan 15) after he pleaded guilty to three charges of cheating, two of which were amalgamated.

Another eight counts of cheating were taken into consideration for sentencing. As part of his job, Foo was responsible for promoting feng shui courses and overseas trips offered by his company. Instead, he pocketed over S$95,000 from customers under the guise of enrolling them for the courses and trips





