Man hides $50 notes in benches across Singapore to give back to society

The TikTok user, who goes by @communitybenefactor, is shown stuffing $10 notes into various nooks and crannies around HDB estates. He then twirls the camera around to let viewers in on his surroundings. In recent videos however, he hides $50 notes in benches.

The OP, who wished to be known only as Mr B, told Mustsharenews.com that he was inspired to hide money across the island after stumbling upon similar videos by TikTokers abroad. “I thought about doing this because I saw someone else doing this in other parts of the world,” he said. It seemed like a fun way to give back to society to him, he added.

Mr B shared that he has been donating to charities online, but did not “really feel a sense of fulfilment because I don’t know how my money is being used to help the needy”.Guess where is the location? Let me know if you are the one who found it! Hiding cash daily, follow for moreHe said he believed that those who found the money will “feel lucky and blessed”, as if someone in the universe was looking after them. headtopics.com

As for why he changed his hiding places, Mr B explained that it wasn’t easy to find secretive spots around the island. Thus, he decided to “settle” on benches. He said he increased the amount he hid because he received complaints that $10 was too little. He agreed that one could not do much with just $10.

He also revealed that a number of people have messaged him to ask for help and to thank him for his kind deeds.Kind FairPrice staff member offers to pay for woman's toothpaste after her card gets declined headtopics.com

