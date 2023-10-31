Man fails in final bid to seek S$3,000 compensation from AGC for alleged 'malicious prosecution' over sexual videos

The Court of Appeal dismissed Mr Tan Wei Wen's applications in a judgment released on Tuesday (Oct 31), saying there was no bad faith on the part of the prosecution.The charges alleged that he sent a woman a video of himself in a sex act in May 2018. He was also accused of sending the same woman a video of a man in a sex act with her photo in the background, accompanied by crude words with sexual connotations.

He sought S$3,000 for the abuse of the judicial process and S$10 per day from the date his phone was seized by the police, for loss of income from phone rental. He alleged that he was charged after he refused to accept a written warning for the sale of obscene material. He also claimed that the prosecution had dragged out his case in an attempt to coerce him to plead guilty, and that a plead-guilty offer was made to incentivise him to do so.In response, the prosecution said Mr Tan had failed to prove his allegations of frivolous and vexatious prosecution.

The prosecution said that the mere fact that charges were withdrawn could not lead to an inference that evidence was so insufficient from the outset that the case should never have been brought to court.

In one letter dated December 2020, the prosecution said one of the videos captured part of Mr Tan's face and a blue shirt that was found in his home.During a police interview in June 2018, Mr Tan was told that there was a report of a person sending a video to a female subject via Instagram, and Mr Tan's name had surfaced in the course of investigations.

