Man Dies from Allergic Reaction to Traditional Chinese Medicine

Mr Koh Choon Lim died at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on July 29, 2022, two days after taking four capsules of Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang to deal with the Covid-19 symptoms he was experiencing. While the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) pills were flagged as a possible trigger for the allergic reaction in medical notes, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said in his findings on Wednesday that this could not be conclusively confirmed in a post-mortem setting.

His final cause of death was anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction — and a Covid-19 respiratory tract infection, which his emphysema and coronary artery disease contributed to. The coroner stated that smoking was considered the primary cause of Mr Koh's emphysema — he was a regular smoker who smoked about 16 cigarettes a day. The coroner's court heard that Mr Koh began to show symptoms of a Covid-19 infection on July 26, 2022





