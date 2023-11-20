Man convicted of raping drugged woman in wife-sharing case

The last man in a series of wife-sharing cases has been convicted of raping a drugged woman in a conspiracy with her husband. The 45-year-old man, referred to only as O as the victim cannot be identified under gag orders, was the last in a group of seven men to be dealt with in the larger case involving other wives. The men involved had met each other online, largely on Sammyboy Forum, to discuss wife-sharing fantasies before turning them into reality.

O is the only one to claim trial, and is one of five men who raped the same victim — the wife of a man referred to as J. According to J, O was the first man involved with his wife. J had intended for O to test the loyalty of J's wife, but O wound up having an affair with the woman instead. The pair had consensual sex without J's knowledge, but O later went over to J's house at J's invitation to rape J's wife, whom J had drugged to an unconscious state





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seeing double: Man surprises wife with huge poster of herself and Chanel earrings for birthdaySurprises are often a part of most birthday celebrations. This year, however, Gina Yeo's husband Reny Tham decided to put his own creative spin on a typical birthday surprise. It wasn't simply blowing candles or enjoying a meal together. Instead, Gina was greeted happy birthday by a rather familiar face at home. Sitting in what seemed to be a dark.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Man says he doesn’t want to have kids but “accidentally” got his wife pregnantLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72,072 Read more »

Man says his wife complains he doesn’t help even though she has a maid'I find it tiring that she believes she lacks support from her hubby and therefore lacks time for anything else', the man wrote

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72,072 Read more »

Man probed for holding sign at Speakers’ Corner held another sign in Toa Payoh last monthThe police are investigating a social media post showing a man holding a sign relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict outside at the Speakers’ Corner, said a police statement released on Saturday (Oct 21).

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 10. / 23,4375 Read more »

Man investigated for holding sign at Speakers’ Corner had different sign in Toa Payoh last monthThe police are investigating a social media post showing a man holding a sign relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict outside at the Speakers’ Corner, said a police statement released on Saturday (Oct 21).

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 10. / 23,4375 Read more »

Haaland a doubt as Man City seek to wrap up last 16 spotMANCHESTER : Holders Manchester City will qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds with two games to spare with victory over Young Boys on Tuesday but they may have to do it without Erling Haaland.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »