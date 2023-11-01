Man confronted for working illegally: 'How come you're using M'sian vehicle to do delivery job?'

The video shows a young man in a motorcycle helmet and grey hoodie holding a phone and a plastic bag with two containers of food in a lift. The unseen person taking the video can be heard asking him:"How come you're using the Malaysian vehicle to do the delivery job?"

The video taker added that the recording had started and said:"You're illegal, you know? Show me your account."The video taker followed the man as he walked out of the lift to drop off the food outside a flat. The man took a photo of the unit number before walking back to the lift.

The video then cuts to a parked motorcycle with a Malaysian number plate. The man got on the bike and rode off as the video taker repeated:"Show me your account."Only Singapore citizens and permanent residents can legally work as riders for food delivery platforms in Singapore.

Foreigners coming to Singapore to deliver food illegally have been a growing problem since the lifting of Covid travel restrictions.between $3,800 and $10,000 for working illegally as food delivery riders in Singapore, but they may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Foreigners who are self-employed without a valid work pass may be liable to a fine not exceeding $20,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. Upon conviction, they will be permanently barred from working in Singapore.

Local delivery platform workers who are found to have allowed foreigners to use their accounts may face the same penalties.in September it has been engaging the major food delivery platforms to enhance their processes and prevent the misuse of accounts by unauthorised parties.

