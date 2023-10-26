Man cheated victims out of more than $15,000 with false promises of job opportunities in S'pore

The victim had transferred a total of $4,100 to the man after he promised to secure job opportunities in Singapore for the victim's relative.

"After receiving the money, the man did not secure any job or have any job offers for the victim's relative," police said.Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in four other similar reports with the total amount cheated to be more than $15,000.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday with the offence of cheating, which carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine. The police said they take a serious view of cheating offences, adding:"Offenders will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law."or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-688. headtopics.com

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at

