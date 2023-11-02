Man assaulted in Tampines at 4am and taken to hospital, 2 suspects arrested in 9 hours

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were known to each other. One of them was also believed to be involved in a separate case of theft. They were to be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention, which carries an imprisonment term which may extend to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

SCDF officer charged with causing grievous hurt by rash act over death of 19-year-old NSF firefighter

