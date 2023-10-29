Man arrested for wielding samurai sword in public, drug-related offences

The police seized a samurai sword, a butterfly knife, a knuckle duster and a flick knife in a raid on the man's residence.

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old man will be charged on Monday with possession of scheduled weapons in a public place and drug-related offences. He was arrested on Saturday at a residential unit in York Hill, two hours after the police received a report about an online video showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public, the police said on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the video was uploaded on the man’s Facebook page, the police added. The police then discovered and seized scheduled weapons, along with drug utensils, when they raided the man’s residence. headtopics.com

The police received a report about an online video showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE According to the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, a scheduled weapon refers to offensive weapons such as flick knives, knuckle dusters and swords.If found guilty, the man could face up to five years in jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

