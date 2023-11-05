Man Arrested for Stealing $12,000 Worth of Jewellery from Singapore Pawnshop

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for stealing jewellery worth over $12,000 from a pawnshop in Singapore. The man tried on a few pieces of jewellery, including a gold chain and a ring, and then walked out without paying. The pawnshop staff gave chase but lost sight of him. The police managed to track him down and arrested him eight hours later. The man will be charged with theft and could face up to seven years in jail and a fine.

