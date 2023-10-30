Man arrested for allegedly attacking 2 police officers with stun device; samurai sword among weapons seized

Weapons seized from the man including a stun device, a samurai sword, two knuckle dusters, a dagger and a chopper. (Photo: CNA)SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring two traffic police officers with a stun device - a prohibited item in Singapore.

The man will be charged on Monday for various offences including voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, possession of offensive and scheduled weapon, drug trafficking and driving under the influence of drugs.At about 2.50am on Sunday, two traffic police officers, aged 32 and 29, were on patrol along Victoria Street when they spotted a speeding car.

"He then dashed out of his car suddenly and fled on foot with his belongings that exposed a black object resembling the handle of a weapon," said the police. The man then allegedly took out a stun device and used it to tase the officers repeatedly, the police said. headtopics.com

The 32-year-old officer, Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Bin Abd Kahar, suffered back injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has since been discharged with medical leave, the police said.Recounting the incident on Monday, Sgt Afiq said:"It was important for us to arrest him as soon as possible as he may injure members of the public."

On Monday, PTE Akbar said he felt a"strong sense of duty to help" when he saw the police officers handling the"aggressive suspect". "As an NSF in SCDF, I am part of the Home Team and I am glad I was able to render help to my fellow Home Team colleagues." headtopics.com

“The arrested man showed a blatant disregard for the law by attacking and injuring the police officers who were performing their duties,” said the commander of Central Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang.