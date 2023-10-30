Man arrested for allegedly attacking 2 police officers with stun device; samurai sword among weapons seized

Weapons seized from the man including a stun device, a samurai sword, two knuckle dusters, a dagger and a chopper. (Photo: CNA)SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring two traffic police officers with a stun device - a prohibited item in Singapore.

The man will be charged on Monday for various offences including voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, possession of offensive and scheduled weapon, drug trafficking and driving under the influence of drugs.At about 2.50am on Sunday, two traffic police officers, aged 32 and 29, were on patrol along Victoria Street when they spotted a speeding car.

“He then dashed out of his car suddenly and fled on foot with his belongings that exposed a black object resembling the handle of a weapon,” said the police. The man then allegedly took out a stun device and used it to tase the officers repeatedly, the police said. headtopics.com

The 32-year-old officer suffered back injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has since been discharged with medical leave, the police said.The Central Police Division presented the public spiritedness award to the 22-year-old NSF, Private Mohammed Akbar Madarsa Mohamed Sultan, for his “courage and public spiritedness” in assisting the traffic police officers in their arrest of the accused.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the police officers and the off-duty (SCDF) officer who acted with courage when confronting a man armed with a weapon and worked bravely together to subdue and arrest him.” headtopics.com