Two Traffic Police officers were conducting a vehicular patrol along Victoria Street when they spotted a speeding vehicle just before 3am on SundayWhen they told him to move his car to a safer spot, he did but then ran from the carThe 38-year-old man was also allegedly found in possession of controlled drugs, a samurai sword and knucklebusters among other weapons

They signaled for the vehicle to pull over and the driver complied but stopped his car on the second lane along Victoria Street. To avoid further obstruction to other road users, they directed him to move his car to the side of the road for further checks, said the police at a press conference on Monday (Oct 30).

“He then dashed out of his car suddenly and fled on foot with his belongings that exposed a black object resembling the handle of a weapon,” said the police in a press release on Monday.The man dropped his belongings, including a samurai sword with a black handle, during the ensuing struggle with officers. headtopics.com

Sergeant Muhammad Afiq sustained two injuries to his fingers and shin, while Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar was tased four times on his back. Despite their injuries, the officers were able to subdue and arrest the man with the help of 22-year-old Private (Pte) Mohammed Akbar Madarsa Mohamed Sultan, an off-duty full-time national serviceman from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) who was passing by.“When I saw the police officers grappling with the aggressive suspect, I felt a strong sense of duty to help,” said Pte Akbar, who was presented the Public Spiritedness Award by the police.

For possession of the two knuckle dusters, he faces a jail term of up to five years and caning with not less than six strokes He also faces an imprisonment term of not exceeding 30 years or imprisonment for life, and 15 strokes of the cane for trafficking in not less than 167g and not more than 250g of methamphetamine headtopics.com

