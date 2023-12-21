Man arrested after slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza

A 61-year-old man was arrested after a slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza. Three people were left bloodied and the suspect was taken to the hospital before being arrested. The police believe the incident is related to an ongoing dispute between the parties involved.





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Food Spots at Bukit Panjang Plaza: Korean to Taiwanese CuisinesBukit Panjang Plaza unveils 8 new food spots, serving up Korean-style lunchboxes to Taiwanese braised pork rice – we did a taste test and here are our reviews. If you've got intense cravings for Taiwanese food, then Xi Men Jie is the place to go for familiar favourites such as oyster mee sua, braised pork rice, crispy fried chicken cutlet, and cheese onion egg pancake with floss. There's also bubble tea on the menu, so you can satisfy all your cravings at once.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Rescue Efforts Underway for Missing Hikers in West SumatraHundreds of Indonesian rescuers are searching for 10 hikers who went missing after 13 dead hikers were found near the crater of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra. The rescue efforts have been hindered by eruptions and bad weather.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Hostages Released in Israel-Palestine DealHostages released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas arrive at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel. An International Red Cross vehicle carrying hostages released by Hamas crosses the Rafah border point in the Gaza Strip towards Egypt. Hanin Saleh El Barghouthi embraces family after being released from an Israeli prison in Ramallah in the West Bank. Members of Al-Qassam Brigades hand over hostages to officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza before their transfer to Israel.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Palestinian Activist Living in Hebron Faces Intimidation from Israeli SettlersIn the weeks since Oct 7, Mr Issa Amro has watched as Israeli settlers entered his community, shot at nearby families and damaged property. He has erected a fence and barricaded his windows with bricks after men in military uniform broke into his home earlier this month. "I'm living in a cage now from all directions," said Mr Amro, a Palestinian activist who advocates the use of non-violent resistance living in Hebron, a city located in occupied territory of the West Bank. "It's intimidation day and night."

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

New Food Spots at Bukit Panjang Plaza: Korean to Taiwanese CuisinesBukit Panjang Plaza unveils 8 new food spots, serving up Korean-style lunchboxes to Taiwanese braised pork rice – we did a taste test and here are our reviews. If you've got intense cravings for Taiwanese food, then Xi Men Jie is the place to go for familiar favourites such as oyster mee sua, braised pork rice, crispy fried chicken cutlet, and cheese onion egg pancake with floss. There's also bubble tea on the menu, so you can satisfy all your cravings at once.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »