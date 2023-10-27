Man arrested after getting caught recording people showering at MacRitchie Reservoir toilet

, the alleged victim, Amyn, said the incident occurred at 11am on Oct 21, at a toilet at MacRitchie Reservoir.

He said that after completing his run, he saw a young man seated on a bench at the shower area, fully dressed.“It became apparent that he had discreetly positioned his camera phone and aimed it towards the open shower area,” Amyn said.

Amyn said he discreetly captured photographic evidence of the man’s actions. He then went to seek assistance from fellow park-goers in the area.“Through persistent questioning, one of the individuals accompanying me successfully pressured him into admitting his misconduct,” said Amyn, who eventually contacted the police headtopics.com

When the police arrived, they examined the man’s phone, and according to Amyn, found incriminating videos on the device.

