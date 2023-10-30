Man arrested after allegedly using stun gun on Traffic Police officers; off-duty SCDF officer provides assistance

Two Traffic Police officers were conducting a vehicular patrol along Victoria Street when they spotted a speeding vehicle just before 3am on SundayWhen they told him to move his car to a safer spot, he did but then ran from the carThe 38-year-old man was also allegedly found in possession of controlled drugs, a samurai sword and knucklebusters among other weapons

In a news release on Monday (Oct 30), the police said that Sergeant Muhammad Afiq Yahya, 29, and Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 32, were conducting a patrol along Victoria Street when they spotted a speeding vehicle just before 3am on Sunday,

When officers asked the driver for his national identification card (NRIC) and driving licence, he only produced his NRIC for identification. The driver complied and stopped his car on lane three of the three-lane road near the junction of North Bridge Road and Jalan Sultan. headtopics.com

The man then allegedly brandished a stun device in his possession and used it to tase the officers repeatedly. Speaking to the media on Monday during a press conference, Sergeant Muhammad Afiq said that while being tased felt like “electric shocks”, he was still able to subdue the man.Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar meanwhile said he felt numbness in his lower back.

For possession of an offensive weapon, he faces a jail term of up to three years and caning with not less than six strokes; For possession of a stun device, he faces a fine of up to S$10,000 and imprisonment for a term of up to three years; headtopics.com

For driving under the influence of drugs, he faces a fine of not less than S$2,000 and of up to S$10,000 and a jail term of up to 12 months, or both;

