Man allegedly injures 2 Traffic Police officers with stun device while evading arrest, 1 sent to hospital

SINGAPORE — A man allegedly injured two Traffic Police officers with a stun device while evading arrest on Sunday (Oct 29), resulting in one of the officers being sent to hospital.Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 32, suffered back injuries and numbness in his lower limbs and was taken to hospital. He was discharged and given four days of medical leave.Both officers did not suffer permanent injuries.

The officers signalled the male driver to pull over, but he stopped on the second lane of the three-lane road instead. To avoid obstructing traffic, the officers told him to move his car to the side of the road for further checks.

Suddenly, he dashed out of his vehicle and fled clutching his belongings, including a black object that resembled the handle of a weapon.During a struggle, a samurai sword with a black handle dropped onto the floor.The black, rectangular stun device resembled a flashlight and emitted electricity from two prongs. headtopics.com

An off-duty full-time Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) national serviceman in the area, Private Mohammed Akbar Madarsa Mohamed Sultan, 22, saw the commotion and rushed to help the officers. He also faces charges relating to drug trafficking, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving while disqualified, among other offences.

Pte Akbar received the Public Spiritedness Award at the press conference for helping to detain the suspect.

Man arrested after using stun gun on Traffic Police officers; off-duty SCDF officer provides assistanceSINGAPORE — A 38-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after he allegedly used a stun device on two Traffic Police officers who stopped him for speeding along Victoria Street. Read more ⮕

Tender launched to double number of police cameras in Singapore to over 200,000 by mid-2030sPolice cameras have helped to solve about 7,500 crimes since they were first installed across the country in 2012. Read more ⮕

Police arrest man after he posts video of himself with samurai sword in publicA man who posted a video of himself wielding a samurai sword in public had his home raided by the police, who found other... Read more ⮕

Man arrested for allegedly attacking 2 police officers with stun device; samurai sword among weapons seizedA 32-year-old traffic police officer suffered back injuries and was taken to the hospital, while another 29-year-old officer was also hurt in the incident. Read more ⮕

Man arrested for allegedly attacking 2 police officers with stun device; samurai sword among weapons seizedA 32-year-old traffic police officer suffered back injuries and was taken to the hospital, while another 29-year-old officer was also hurt in the incident. Read more ⮕

Haaland gets double as Man City outclass Man Utd, wins for Liverpool and VillaMANCHESTER, England : Manchester City offered a gleeful reminder of the gulf in class between themselves and Manchester United with a dismissive 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more ⮕