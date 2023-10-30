Man admits to filming, photographing other men showering, using urinal in commandos' camp, university

New: You can now listen to articles.SINGAPORE: A man admitted on Monday (Oct 30) to filming and photographing other men showering or relieving themselves in toilets located in a camp for Singapore Armed Forces commandos and at a Singapore university.

More than 5,000 compromising photos and over 70 videos of male victims were found in Teo's possession, involving men at Singapore Management University and in Hendon Camp, where he had previously served his national service.

The court heard that in 2020, Teo entered male toilets to film and photograph unknown men showering at toilets in Hendon Camp. Teo was a full-time national serviceman then. A supply assistant by vocation, Teo finished his national service in 2021, according to a statement previously issued by the Ministry of Defence. headtopics.com

In one incident on Apr 16, 2020, Teo took burst shots of a victim showering in a toilet in Hendon Camp. He took a total of 248 photos of the man. On another occasion, on Feb 14, 2020, he took 1,683 burst shots of another man showering at the camp.

The victim, a 24-year-old university student, shouted and exited his cubicle, but the perpetrator had fled. The victim lodged a police report on Feb 2, 2021. His mobile phone was found to have 5,365 photos and 72 videos of men showering and relieving themselves at urinals and in toilet cubicles. His laptop also contained 187 similar photographs and 16 videos. headtopics.com

