Man accused of molesting woman at Singapore Grand Prix granted discharge

Briton George Ernest Hyde had been accused of molesting the woman at or along Connaught Drive at around 10.30pm on Sept 16, 2023. SINGAPORE – A man accused of molesting a 20-year-old woman during the Singapore Grand Prix in 2023 was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal on April 1.This came after the matter was compounded, a process that requires an agreement with the victim to have the matter compensated, usually with payment or an apology.

Before agreeing to the terms, the public prosecutor will also need to consider public interest, the circumstances of the offence and whether there are any aggravating factors.Without revealing details about the terms of the composition, the Attorney-General’s Chambers told The Straits Times: “Having reviewed the facts and circumstances of the case, as well as with the complainant’s agreement, the prosecution acceded to the accused’s request to have the matter compounde

