Man, 70, who drove without licence and killed cyclist at zebra crossing gets jail, fine and 9-year driving ban

A screenshot from Google Maps showing the scene of the pedestrian crossing when van driver Bhagwan Tulsidas Binwani, now aged 70, struck construction worker Khan Suruj, 54, who was riding a bicycle on the pedestrian crossing. Khan died as a result.

Bhagwan Tulsidas Binwani was driving his van without a valid driving licence, and failed to slow down when he approached a zebra crossing and collided with a cyclist The impact caused Khan to fly off his bicycle, strike the van's windscreen and land a short distance away, bleeding from his ears and nose

Video footage from a witness' in-vehicle camera showed the cyclist on the zebra crossing before Bhagwan's van reached the crossing's stop line Bhagwan was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail, fined S$3,800 and also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licence for nine years

