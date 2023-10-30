Man, 49, arrested for wielding samurai sword in public and drug-related offences

The police seized a samurai sword, a butterfly knife, a knuckle duster and a flick knife in a raid on the man's residence.SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old man will be charged on Monday (Oct 30) with possession of scheduled weapons in a public place and drug-related offences.

He was arrested on Saturday at a residential unit in York Hill, two hours after the police received a report about an online video showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public, the police said on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the video was uploaded on the man’s Facebook page, the police added. The police then discovered and seized scheduled weapons, along with drug utensils, when they raided the man’s residence. headtopics.com

According to the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, a scheduled weapon refers to offensive weapons such as flick knives, knuckle dusters and swords.If found guilty, the man could face up to five years in jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

The Central Narcotics Bureau is also looking into the drug-related offences linked to the suspect, the police said.

Man convicted over hitting another man who falls and dies later in hospitalSakthivel Sivasurian's defence was that the initial injury sustained by Mr Manjunatha from the fall was not fatal. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Haaland gets double as Man City outclass Man Utd, wins for Liverpool and VillaMANCHESTER, England : Manchester City offered a gleeful reminder of the gulf in class between themselves and Manchester United with a dismissive 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more ⮕

The Singapore Dream no longer just the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM WongSINGAPORE — The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success — it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27). Read more ⮕

Today in Pictures, Oct 27, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Just dough it: Better your batter at these baking studios in SingaporeBaking is sooo easy — said no one ever! I've lost count of the number of times that I've followed the recipe to a T, only to be faced with a sloppy, messy failure. Instead of yet another, ahem, half-baked attempt at making your favourite cake, why not join a class with experts who can show you how it's done?... Read more ⮕

Singapore supports humanitarian aid, calls for protection of civilian lives in Gaza: Ambassador to UNSINGAPORE - Singapore has expressed its support for the efforts of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to sustain the flow of humanitarian aid and calls for all innocent civilian lives to be protected in Gaza, said Singapore's Ambassador to the UN Burhan Gafoor. Read more ⮕