Man, 49, arrested after uploading video of himself slicing plastic bottle with samurai sword

The police said in a statement that the police received a report of the posted video on Oct 28 and found that the man had uploaded the video onto his own social media page.

In the video, which has been circulating online, the man is heard saying he wants to test 'how sharp' the sword is before swinging it and slicing a plastic water bottle in half. The police said they identified the man and arrested him at a residential unit at York Hill in Tiong Bahru within two hours of the report.

A raid was conducted at the man's residence and more scheduled weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized.The man will be charged in court on Oct 30. If found guilty, the man could face up to five years in jail and at least six strokes of the cane."The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law," the police said. headtopics.com

