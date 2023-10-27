Man, 23, arrested after splashing Punggol unit with red paint, leaving debtor's note

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment on Wednesday (Oct 25) at a residential unit at Sumang Lane.Officers established the identity of the man and arrested him on the same day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is allegedly involved in another case of loanshark harassment at Sembawang Crescent.First-time offenders of loanshark harassment will face a fine between $5,000 to $50,000 and up to five years' jail and up to six strokes of the cane."Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist the loansharks in any way. The public can call the police at '999' or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.Man, 27, arrested for two cases of loanshark harassment, left note threatening to 'burn again' headtopics.com

