Male sex worker jailed for not disclosing HIV-positive status

Despite having tested positive for HIV, a sex worker in Singapore did not disclose his condition to clients and engaged in unprotected sex. He was sentenced to three years and three months' jail after pleading guilty to one charge under the Infectious Diseases Act.





