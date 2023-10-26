Malaysians working in S’pore planning holidays, renovations as Sing$ hits new high against ringgit

Several popular money changers in Johor Bahru say they are well-stocked with the ringgit to cater to the expected higher demand.Mr Jason Wong, 27, said he felt that his decision to cross the border daily to work in Singapore was the right one as he now has more cash in hand due to the strong currency exchange rate of S$1 to RM3.50.

“I start my commute at around 6am and reach home after 8pm every day. It is tiring but the exchange rate makes it worthwhile. I can give more money to my elderly parents, now that I have extra disposable income,” he told The Star.The Singapore dollar shot to a new high of 3.5086 against the ringgit on Tuesday morning.

“My wife and I have just got the keys to our new house and, with a second baby on the way, anything extra is welcome,” said Mr Ardy, who has been commuting across the border for work for the past five years. headtopics.com

“The strong Singapore-Malaysia currency exchange is good for those working across the border, but I am concerned that the weakening ringgit will make things more expensive for other Malaysians. Checks by The Star at several popular money changers in Johor Bahru found that they were well-stocked with the ringgit to cater to the expected higher demand.

